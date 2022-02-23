WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wallingford police officer was taken to the hospital after his cruiser was struck by a vehicle on Route 68 Tuesday night.

Around 9:14 p.m., Officer Justin Bussell was assisting a disabled tractor-trailer in the rightmost eastbound travel lane on Route 68 in the area of Barnes Road.

Police said Bussell was behind the tractor-trailer in a fully-marked police cruiser with its emergency warning lights on. While assisting the tractor-trailer driver, police said Bussell’s cruiser was struck by a Ford Expedition that was also traveling eastbound.

The force of the crash sent his cruiser off the roadway and into the woodline next to it. Police said Bussell was temporarily trapped inside the cruiser and had to be pulled out of the back driver’s side door.

Bussell was brought to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained from the crash, police said. An occupant of the other vehicle involved was also treated for injuries.

Police said it was windy and raining at the time of the incident and urged drivers to reduce their speeds, especially during inclement weather.

They also reminded drivers of the Connecticut “Move Over” law found under Connecticut General Statute 14-283b, which requires that:

“Any operator of a motor vehicle on a highway when approaching one or more emergency vehicles that are stationary or traveling significantly below the posted speed limit and located on the shoulder, lane or breakdown lane of such highway shall:

immediately reduce speed to a reasonable level below the posted speed limit if traveling in the lane adjacent to the shoulder, lane or breakdown lane containing such emergency vehicle, move such motor vehicle over one lane, unless such movement would be unreasonable or unsafe.”

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.