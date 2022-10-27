WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — High school can be scary. At Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford, maybe even more so.

For the last 19 years, the school has created a “haunted hallways” exhibit. It has grown from a handful of students, to than 100 who come together to create the hallway. Preschool and young elementary school students are then brought through.

“It’s like remarkable,” said Brook Shafer, who runs the program. “And it’s kind of scary in one way, because it’s so many people want to come out, have a good old time.”

The school asks for a $5 donation, which is then given to charity.

“We try to find organizations that really could use the help, and where we’re usually, it can run quite a substantial amount of money with the kindness that comes from the community,” Shafer said. “So, we’re very fortunate that way. But it’s not about us. It’s about giving back. And kids love to do it. I’m proud of my kids.”

The exhibit will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.