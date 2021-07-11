Wallingford teen collecting books for Connecticut kids

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One generous teen has been collecting books for Connecticut children for almost a decade.

We first met Chelsea Fitzgerald in 2019, when she collected 11,000 books for Read to Grow. Her goal was to donate 20,000 books by the time she graduated high school in 2023. Despite the pandemic, she surpassed her goal last year by collecting 22,000 books!

Now, she has a new goal—to donate 25,000 by graduation!

Chelsea held a book drive and bake sale at her home in Wallingford Saturday. Family, friends, and former teachers stopped by to donate books and purchase a sweet treat made by Chelsea and her mom, Gina.

Chelsea told News 8 she collected 1,000 books on Saturday plus $350 from the bake sale. She is welcoming anyone who wants to donate a book for children to stop by her home at 87 Sharon Drive in Wallingford from now until August 6th.

You can follow her journey on Facebook at Chelsea’s Book Drive and Bake Sale and on Instagram at @ChelseasBookDriveandBakeSale