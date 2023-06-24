WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A teenager in Wallingford was arrested on Friday after he was found to be in possession of drugs and a tan BB gun resembling a real Glock, according to officials.

Police responded to a report of a male placing a handgun in a backpack on Center Street. They arrived and found the suspect, a 17-year-old male, who had disposed of the backpack nearby.

The backpack contained the BB gun, 115 Xanax, 23 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, 3.4 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, baggies, a bottle of Hennessy, a bottle of Tito’s vodka and a Nyquil bottle willed with whiskey.

The suspect was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon and possession with intent to sell a controlled substance. He will appear in court on July 6.