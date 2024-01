WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Town of Wallingford is swearing in its new mayor on Monday night for the first time in 40 years.

Vincent Cervoni will be sworn in at 6:30 p.m. in the town council chambers as the town’s new mayor. He is succeeding William Dickinson, who did not seek reelection after 40 years in office.

Mayor Cervoni is a lawyer with three decades of experience. He has served on the Wallingford Town Council since 2009 and as a chairman since 2014.