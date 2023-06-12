WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford is one of only a few cities and towns in the state with its own electric company. Concerns are arising that service could change if the town does not address a shortage of lineworkers.

The Wallingford Electric Division provides electricity to customers in Wallingford and a portion of Northford. The people who install and inspect power lines are called lineworkers. The company should have 13 or 14 lineworkers.

Currently, the Electric Division has about eight. According to minutes from a Public Utilities Commission meeting in May, most of the current staff are looking at other jobs or retiring.

During the meeting, the Acting Manager Jake Arborio said the town has always had trouble recruiting First Class Linemen, so they’ve relied on recruiting what’s called Apprentice Lineman, who become First Class after four years of training.

He said “all but one of the Apprentice Linemen are actively looking at other positions” and “qualified individuals are going to other investor-owned utilities due to richer compensation.”

According to the town budget, there are 66 employees, including management, within the Electric Division. Arborio said currently, only three individuals are trained to lead restoration after a storm.

With the longtime mayor of Wallingford not seeking re-election this year, the issue is shaping up to be a key topic in the race. Two of the candidates’ News 8 spoke with said they’re dedicated to keeping the service reliable.

“The electric division is a solid, self-sustaining enterprise and I think that if we review the whole business model, that perhaps we can look for efficiencies that keep those positions filled,” said Vinny Cervoni, one of the Republican candidates.

Riley O’Connell, a Democratic candidate, said “All we have to do is offer these employees a fairly competitive rate and they’ll stay here. These are dedicated servants of the town.”

Karen Demetriades, a town resident, said she loves the electric company and would hate to see the service change.

“The rates are low, they take good care of you,” she said. “When there is a storm, they are always out taking good care of you. We never have outages. I would wonder why we aren’t doing whatever we can to make sure we keep our people or higher more people.”