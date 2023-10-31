WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Miss out on your Halloween scares? You can still get your frights in this weekend at the Trail of Terror in Wallingford.

Friday and Saturday are the final days it’ll be open this year.

It’s the 29th year for the attraction.

“It’s pretty crazy, but started in our backyard,” said Wayne Barneschi, the founder and executive producer of Scare Crew Productions. “Three years in our backyard, and then we decided to do it for fun, and then it eventually got huge.”

Tickets range from $25-40, with some money going on to do good.

“We’ve had a few charities over the years, we support each year,” Barneschi said. “We’re always looking for new charities to help out. There’s a lot of underfunded charities with great ideas, great causes.”