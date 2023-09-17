A fire at a trash facility in Wallingford on Sunday morning created heavy fire conditions, large amounts of smoke, and a harsh smell of burning trash, fire officials said.

Fire crews responded to a call at Country Disposal, a trash facility located at 445 South Colony Rd., at 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, Wallingford Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeff Dingler said, “heavy fire conditions and a large amount of smoke” were coming from the trash on the tipping room floor.

Berlin Fire officials posted on Facebook that the large fire created smoke that may linger throughout the morning and there “will be stronger smell” in the town’s south end.

Dingler said Wallingford and Meriden fire crews stayed on the scene until 8 a.m. when the management company took over the fire.

No one reported any injuries to the Wallingford Fire Department, Dingler said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.