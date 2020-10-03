Wallingford woman stuffing purses with essentials, giving them to women in need

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been said that diamonds are a girl’s best friend. So, what’s second-best?

In the case of Susan Nisson, of Wallingford, it’s purses and what’s inside

“I actually read about it about 15 years ago, about a pocketbook party and that you fill it with all these things for women,” she said. “And then, you give it to women’s shelters and everything.”

Nisson said she knew she would do it for herself one day.

In 2019, that day came, and now, she’s preparing for her second pocketbook party. It will be on Oct. 25 at the Center Street Brewing Co. in Wallingford.

To call last year a success would be an understatement.

“I planned on like 30 pocketbooks. I put it out there just on Facebook, and Center Street Brewery shared it as well. I said, ‘If we get 35 pocketbooks, I’ll be very happy.’ We go a little over 280 pocketbooks. The people that we gave them to that gave them out said people were just beside themselves, and just loved them. Just to even have a pocketbook, never mind what’s in it.”

The bags contained things like brushes, perfume, gift cards and even money. In turn, they are donated to places like the Women and Families Center in Wallingford, Beth-EL Center in New Haven, and Meriden-Wallingford Chrysalis

“The City of New Haven Health Department took 150 pocketbooks and they gave them out to women who needed to be tested for HIV or AIDS, and they would give them a pocketbook in return. So, I guess word got out that they were giving out these wonderful pocketbooks filled with these great things and the women were coming in by droves.”

Donations can be dropped off at Center Street Brewing Co. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 25.