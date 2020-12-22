Wallingford’s Gaylord Specialty Healthcare center has done 1,000 ‘window visits’ since the start of the pandemic

New Haven

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An elderly man at Wallingford’s Gaylord Specialty Healthcare received a special visit thanks to the center’s “window visits” initiative.

It’s tough to be in a rehab facility during the holidays — especially with COVID-19 restricting visitors. But thanks to the center’s “window visits,” families can be reunited in a way.

Gaylord Specialty Healthcare resident Gregory Whitehouse got to see his children, grandkids, and brother through the window in Wallingford Tuesday. The 61-year-old tested positive for COVID in November. A week later, he ended up paralyzed due to a rare condition.

Whitehouse is devoted family man, so this visit through the glass meant the world to him.

Gaylord Specialty Healthcare has done 1,000 window visits since the start of the pandemic.

