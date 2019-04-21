Wanted man arrested after attempted burglary in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - On Saturday evening at 8:20 p.m. North Haven Police responded to Bailey Road after a woman called saying she just confronted a man leaving her residence with her purse in hand.
She also stated that after confronting him he ran off while her boyfriend who was with her pursued on foot.
The man was later found and identified as 54-year-old Johnny Doward.
Doward has active arrest warrants our of Branford and Hamden for Robbery, each with a $250,000 bond.
Doward was placed under arrest for First Degree Burglary and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.
