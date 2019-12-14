Wanted man found after stealing car in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A wanted man was arrested after he was found with a stolen car in East Haven.

Police said the man, 34-year-old Miguel Soto of New Haven, had a fully extraditable warrant out of the United States Marshals Service.

Officer Anthony Fiorillo was patrolling when his cruiser alerted him of a possible stolen vehicle. He caught up with the stolen Nissan Altima Soto was driving at the McDonald’s on Main Street.

According to police, their investigation showed that Soto knew the owner of the vehicle. He was arrested and charged with first degree larceny.

Soto was released from East Haven Police on a $5,000 bond and transferred to the United States Marshals Service. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 23.