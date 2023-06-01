WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The now-former chair of the Waterbury Zoning Commission ordered 16 alcoholic drinks the day he allegedly hit a 17-year-old on a motorscooter and then drove off, according to an arrest warrant.

John Egan, 58, has been charged with evading responsibility causing serious physical injury or death, and failure to yield while turning left. After turning himself in on Wednesday, he posted a $50,000 court-set bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 12.

He resigned from the zoning commission on Wednesday, according to the city. He was also a golf coach at Holy Cross High School.

“Holy Cross High School is aware of the situation involving John Egan, who served as a coach of our school since 2002,” the statement reads in part. “Mr. Egan submitted his official letter of resignation to our school on May 30, 2023. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims during this difficult time.”

Egan hit the teen, Bryan Calle, and then drove off just after midnight on Friday, according to police. Calle remained in critical condition, as of Wednesday. He had a brain bleed, multiple skull fractures and was on life support.

Egan’s vehicle was seen on camera in the area of the crash, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News 8.

Camera footage shows him parking at a restaurant and bar at about 2:30 p.m., and then leaving at about 10 p.m. About 20 minutes later, he parked at a bar on East Main Street, and then left near midnight.

Egan ordered 14 alcoholic drinks at the first bar, and two beers at the second, according to the warrant. Camera footage shows he consumed 14 alcoholic drinks at the first bar, the arrest warrant stated.

Egan’s attorney had no comment when asked by News 8 on Thursday.