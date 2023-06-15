CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — An officer was attempting to stop a vehicle in connection to a call about a stolen bottle of vodka when the driver took off — reaching 100 mph at one point — and then crashed into four vehicles, leaving his passenger dead, according to Connecticut State Police.

Walter H. Spencer Jr., 64, of Waterbury, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the fatal crash, which happened Nov. 19 on Highland Avenue in Cheshire. He is facing 10 charges, including first-degree manslaughter, resisting arrest, sixth-degree larceny and multiple counts of evading responsibility in a crash that had physical injury. He was assigned a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

Police had received a call before the crash that a man had stolen a bottle of vodka from a store, and then gave it back when confronted outside, according to an arrest warrant. The man, 63-year-old Arthur Wright, then got into a Lexus that Spencer was driving.

An officer tried to pull the vehicle over when they spotted it, according to warrants. After the cruiser’s lights and siren were activated, the Lexus then took off, reaching speeds of 100 mph at one point during a 1.2 mile period. The Lexus was driving at about 82 mph right before it drove the wrong way into traffic, hit the back of a Volkswagen Jetta, sideswiped a Jeep Commander and spun, hitting two other vehicles.

Wright was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Spencer and two other people were hospitalized. He was found walking away from the scene.

Spencer reportedly told an officer that he “was driving fast only because I’m used to driving fast” and that he didn’t see the cruiser’s lights behind him, according to police documents. Spencer said that Wright told him he was going to steal the liquor before he went into the store.