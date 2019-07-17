1  of  4
Warrants waiting to be signed in burning dog case

New Haven

by: WTNH.com staff

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Mayor Nancy Rossi says arrests are coming for the suspects allegedly responsible for burning a dog at a West Haven beach.

The warrants for the two suspects just need to be signed. A source tells us it’s a woman and her boyfriend.

The dog’s remains were discovered at Sandy Point Beach over the 4th of July weekend. Police think the dog was a 1-year-old mini schnauzer.

More than $25,000 in reward money is being offered the case.

