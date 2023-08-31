NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New York, Chicago, Detroit, California Neapolitan — and New Haven?

New Haven’s beloved pizza — or apizza — style is ranked among the nation’s five pizza styles, according to a new article from the Washington Post.

What is a New Haven-style pizza? Nutmeggers know it well, but for the uninformed, the Washington Post’s advice is to “check your fingertips.”

“Your digits should be smudged with soot from the charred crust, a defining feature of the Connecticut pie,” the piece reads.

The “archaic” pizza will also have an extremely thin crust.

New Haven’s “Holy Trinity” — Frank Pepe Pizzeria, Sally’s Apizza and Modern Apizza — got a special note. BAR’s mashed potato pizza was mentioned, as well.