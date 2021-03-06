WATCH: Car crashes into fence, house adjacent to Ansonia police department

New Haven
Posted: / Updated:

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were injured after their car struck a fence, rolled over, and then struck a house on Platt Street in Ansonia Friday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 7:40 a.m., nearby police headquarters. Responding officers found a Hyundai Sonata wedged between a cement wall and a home at 75 Platt Street.

Police department surveillance video showed the Hyundai speeding west on Platt Street and failing to stop at the stop sign at Platt, Jewett, and Elm streets. The Hyundai then went through a front-yard fence at 81 Platt Street, rolled over at least once, and came to rest at the home next door.

The driver, a 35-year-old Ansonia woman, and the passenger, a 40-year-old New Haven man, were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Yale fertility center nurse pleads guilty after more than a dozen patients claim she gave them saline instead of fentanyl for outpatient procedures

News /

Waterbury Black church leaders, Yale team up to dispel myths about COVID vaccine for communities of color, seniors

News /

New Haven high school students to begin optional hybrid learning model April 5

News /

Foxon Rd. at Clear Lake Rd. closed in North Branford following fatal crash

News /

Pet of the Week: Mayfield

News /

Waterbury Public Schools set to transition to full-day learning on March 15

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss