WATCH: Car crashes into fence, house adjacent to Ansonia police department

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were injured after their car struck a fence, rolled over, and then struck a house on Platt Street in Ansonia Friday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 7:40 a.m., nearby police headquarters. Responding officers found a Hyundai Sonata wedged between a cement wall and a home at 75 Platt Street.

Police department surveillance video showed the Hyundai speeding west on Platt Street and failing to stop at the stop sign at Platt, Jewett, and Elm streets. The Hyundai then went through a front-yard fence at 81 Platt Street, rolled over at least once, and came to rest at the home next door.

The driver, a 35-year-old Ansonia woman, and the passenger, a 40-year-old New Haven man, were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.