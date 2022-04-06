GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Guilford Police Department is reminding residents of the importance of locking their car doors following about a dozen break-ins on Tuesday.

According to police, one car was stolen after it was left unlocked with keys inside of it. Additionally, 12 other cars were broken into, with several of them containing wallets inside. The stolen car and numerous break-ins all happened within 15 minutes, police said.

While these break-ins occurred south of the Town Green, police said thieves usually come back to areas where they’ve succeeded in the past and typically avoid an area that includes locked cars.

“We know we sound like a broken record, but please lock your cars, take your keys, and take your stuff,” police said in a social media post.

See the video captured by a local resident below.