Amazon to hire up to 1,800 employees for North Haven fulfillment center

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 10:55 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 08:45 PM EDT

Amazon to hire up to 1,800 employees for North Haven fulfillment center

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Governor Ned Lamont and Amazon announced hiring plans for the new center in North Haven.

Gov. Lamont and executives from Amazon, along with other state and local officials gathered for an update to Amazon's new fulfillment center in North Haven, including a tour and hiring plans.  

Amazon executives say that they are on track to soon begin hiring up to 1,800 full-time employees who will work at the North Haven location.

Amazon will be holding job information sessions at the following times:

  • Monday, June 24 at Crosby High School in Waterbury
  • Tuesday, June 25 at Keefe Community Center in Hamden
  • Friday, June 28 at the senior center in New Britain
  • July 1 at Keefe Community Center in Hamden
  • July 3 at the Goodwill Career Center in Hartford

The North Haven facility is under construction but is scheduled to open this summer.

This facility is similar to the one in Windsor that opened 3 years ago. There are smaller Amazon facilities in Wallingford, Bristol and at Bradley Airport.

