MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash closed down both sides of I-95 in Milford Thursday morning following a crash and gunfire.

The crash occurred around 9:45 a.m., closing down I-95 northbound between exits 35 and 36 and I-95 southbound between exits 38 and 36 with a heavy police presence.

Both sides have since reopened, though the off-ramps remain closed.

Video footage shows police surrounding someone on the side of the highway.

At this time, officials have not confirmed what happened.

This is a developing story and active scene.

