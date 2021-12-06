WATCH: Naugatuck police release video of lieutenant being struck by a car fleeing from police

WARNING: Some viewers may find the video disturbing

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Naugatuck police have released dashcam video of a lieutenant that was struck by a car in November while working road construction.

On November 4 around 4 p.m. Lieutenant Mark Pettinicchi was hit by a car that was fleeing police on South Main Street.

Pettinicchi was brought to the hospital with serious injuries but is continuing to recover at home following several surgeries.

During the incident, a stationary police cruiser recorded the incident.

Police are releasing the video in hopes to identify a silver SUV that was in the area at the time that may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Naugatuck Police at 203-729-5221.