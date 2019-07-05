WATCH: New Haven’s 4th of July fireworks

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–What’s the Fourth of July without fireworks? New Haven has some of the best in the state.

Hundreds gathered at Wilbur Cross High School for one of the best view’s you’ll find of this spectacular show.

Crowds gathered early ahead of the New Haven fireworks to get the best seats in the house.

There was plenty of fun, music and food trucks to keep the crowd going.

News 8’s Suzie Hunter and Meteorologist Joe Furey were live at Wilbur Cross High School for New Haven’s annual 4th of July fireworks. Watch the video above to see the show.

WEB EXTRA: New Haven 4th of July fireworks highlights

