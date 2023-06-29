HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This weekend will be full of barbecues and fireworks as people celebrate Independence Day, but if you’re looking for something a little different, why check out a polo match?

Tucked away on Tuttle Avenue in Hamden, you’ll find Giant Valley Polo Club. Sounds fancy right? But this is a great place to bring the family and watch one of the longest-running team sports.

If you’re just learning about polo, there are four players from each team on the field. They score by driving the ball through the opponent’s goalpost by using a bamboo mallet.

The team with the highest score after four to six chukkers (periods) wins! These matches can get pretty intense as the horses can run up to 35 mph.

They have matches here every Sunday through Sept. 10. This Sunday is the Leigh Butterworth Celebration Match— which starts at 3 PM. It’s only $25 per car. You can bring the whole family, pack some snacks, bring some drinks and enjoy watching the horses and players.

And if you’re interested, they offer polo lessons here as well. Check them out on their website.