Prayer, Protest, and Peace: march against police brutality, call for prayer and peace on New Haven Green

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sunday afternoon, protesters marched through the streets of New Haven to put an end to police brutality and racism. Their purpose: prayer, protest, and peace.

Protesters lead by Elm City faith leaders marched from Varick Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church on Dixwell Avenue to the New Haven Green carrying signs and chanting phrases like “Black Lives Matter,” “No Justice, No Peace,” and “I Can’t Breathe.” The procession was led by Flaming Knight Bike Club followed by funeral home hearses.

Mayor Justin Elicker was seen with the marchers on the way to the Green. Other lawmakers are also expected at the event.

On the Green, faith leaders and community members took to the stage with an empty casket to speak about systematic racism. A musician led the crowd in a rendition of “We Shall Overcome.”