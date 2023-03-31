EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A state trooper narrowly avoided injury while responding to a disabled car on I-95 Northbound in East Haven early Friday morning after a drunk driver smashed into the police cruiser.

The trooper was assisting a disabled a Kia Sedona that ran out of gas on I-95 Northbound, just ahead of the Exit 52 entrance ramp, around 12:30 a.m. The trooper’s police cruiser was parked behind the disabled car with its emergency lights activated.

While talking to the driver of the Kia in the right lane, a Volkswagen crashed into the cruiser, and the trooper jumped out of the way to avoid injury. The impact of the crash caused the trooper’s cruiser to hit the back of the Kia.

Photos courtesy state police

See the trooper’s body cam footage of the crash below:

The driver who struck the police cruiser, identified as 32-year-old Thomas A. Larivees of East Lyme, showed signs of physical impairment throughout an investigation. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

The driver of the Kia, as well as the state trooper, were uninjured.

Larivees was taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and drugs and following too closely resulting in a motor vehicle accident.

Thomas A. Larivees | Photo courtesy state police

He was released on a $500 non-surety bond and is due in court April 13.