NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A day after weather concerns forced officials to postpone the Fourth of July fireworks in New Haven, they are ready to go off on the summit of East Rock Park.

The fireworks show will start at approximately 9:15 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to light up the sky for more than 20 minutes.

The official viewing area is the Wilbur Cross High School parking lot.

News 8 is the proud media sponsor of the display. If you can’t attend the show in person, watch it live on WCTX Channel 9 or stream it live on this page and the News 8 app.