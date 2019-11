NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are on site of a sinkhole incident early Thursday morning in New Haven.

The water main break is located on Eastern Street near Route 80. The area has been closed to traffic.

Officials say six families have been evacuated from their homes.

#BREAKING: Video of sinkhole that formed along Eastern Street in #NewHaven after early morning water main break. Crews on scene waiting to make repairs. Portion of road is closed to traffic. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/lL5cYYmh7e — Brian Spyros (@BrianSpyros) November 7, 2019

#BREAKING: A portion of Eastern Street in #NewHaven is closed after a water main break resulted in a sinkhole. Six families that live in apartments nearby were evacuated from their homes. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/vBVtK3RhVF — Brian Spyros (@BrianSpyros) November 7, 2019

No injuries were reported.

