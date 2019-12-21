Water main break closes Ellis Road in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are responding to a water main break on Ellis Road in East Haven.

According to police, Ellis Road near South End Point is closed while crews repair the break.

Police said when the pipes break in this area, residents can expect a few feet of water on the road.

A long-term project is underway to change to plastic pipes so there are less main breaks and less flooding in the area on the shoreline.

No significant damage has been reported.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.