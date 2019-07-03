Water main system in Meriden is now fixed

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A major water main break caused big problems near the Meriden train station on Wednesday afternoon.

The intersection of East Main Street and Pratt Street was shut down for several hours. The train was delayed for about an hour during the incident.

Richard Meskill is the Director of Public Utilities for Meriden. Meskill told News 8 the 16” main running along East Main Street broke around 2:00 pm.

The City of Meriden has Tweeted after 10:00 p.m. Wednesday the water main has been fixed and water services have been fully restored across the city.

“Water is safe to consume”, the city added, “but if any discoloration is noted, run the cold water tap until water is clear.”

