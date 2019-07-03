1  of  2
Breaking News
STRATFORD PD: Two car collision sends 12 people to hospital Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”

Water main system in Meriden is now fixed

New Haven

by: , Mario Boone

Posted: / Updated:

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A major water main break caused big problems near the Meriden train station on Wednesday afternoon.

The intersection of East Main Street and Pratt Street was shut down for several hours. The train was delayed for about an hour during the incident.

Richard Meskill is the Director of Public Utilities for Meriden. Meskill told News 8 the 16” main running along East Main Street broke around 2:00 pm.

The City of Meriden has Tweeted after 10:00 p.m. Wednesday the water main has been fixed and water services have been fully restored across the city.

“Water is safe to consume”, the city added, “but if any discoloration is noted, run the cold water tap until water is clear.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss