MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police and the Public Works Department are investigating a water main break at the intersection of Wayne Road and Cora Place early Monday morning.

Regional Water Authority are also on the scene.

Police say to expect delays, avoid the area, and look out for detours.

Photo: News 8

Photo: Milford Police Department

