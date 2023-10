HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Aquarian Water Company are reporting that up to 500 customers in and around Seymour will have their water service affected Saturday night due to a water main break.

The break occurred at 5:25 p.m. at 228 West Church St. Seymour Police closed the road and notified Aquarian.

Aquarian Water Co. believes that the repairs should be complete by 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.