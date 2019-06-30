Water Rescue at Long Wharf Dr. in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–New Haven Fire Department reported to a water rescue Saturday night on Long Wharf Dr.

Companies Eng 4, 5, Tk 1 Sq 1 also responded, fire officials said.

News 8 was on the scene and saw fire crews taking in several people on a boat to bring them back to shore that were believed to be stuck on a rock after the tide came in too high.

News 8 spoke to a fisherman in this area at the time that said he tried to warn the kids to come in before the tide picked up, but said they stayed out there too long.

It does not appear there were any injuries.