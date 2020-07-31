Water rescue underway after car crashes into Housatonic River in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — A water rescue is underway after a car crashed into the Housatonic River in Seymour.

Search and rescue crews were called to the area of Roosevelt Drive on Friday afternoon after a car went into the water.

Officials have not said if anyone was rescued or is in the water. However, dive teams from several areas including Terryville, Bantam, Seymour and Oxford were called to assist.

Officials have yet to comment on what exactly happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.