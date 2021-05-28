Waterbury 11-year-old pens book on her first protest, receives national recognition

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Steps taken by protestors last year in Waterbury prompted this then-eleven year old to take steps of her own.

“There were people walking up in the street screaming ‘no justice, no peace’,” said London Carter Williams.

To speak out against deadly police violence towards people of color in last summer’s protest. It was London Carter William’s first protest. Change for her meant writing about it.

“It’s just easier to write than talk in my opinion,” said London.

She became an author at age eleven, writing a book for kids called “Our First Protest”.

“Mom explained a protest is when a lot of people come together to show others that they strongly dislike or are against an idea or event. For example, some people protest against racism or war,” said London. “I learned about that in school. That people have different skin colors and sometimes people don’t like those that are different from them; and that’s wrong.”

Her book is now in every Waterbury elementary school and it’s been flying off the shelves at Waterbury’s main library downtown.

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes convinced them to carry it here.

Said Congresswoman Hayes, “…So godly proud of this 11-year-old Waterbury girl for turning the most painful moments of 2020 into teachable moments for her generation.”

“I wanted to notify them about what was happening in the world and let them know that their voices can be heard no matter how young or old you are,” said London.

This Brass City charter school student ended up being named one of the “Top 30 Under 30 Best Change Makers of the Year” — and the youngest one — by the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools.

“I would like to be seeing a lot less police brutality. A lot less black fatalities and a lot more peace,” said London.