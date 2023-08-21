A Fire Engine responds to the scene of an emergency.

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury apartment complex that houses seniors is without water Monday night due to a water main break, according to Waterbury officials.

City officials said the water main break has impacted 165 apartment units at Nottingham Towers and the majority of the residents in the building are seniors.

A Waterbury official said all hands are on deck to make sure the elderly citizens have the water they need throughout the night.

The Waterbury Fire Department is on scene and conducting a fire watch.

According to Waterbury officials, city personnel will be available to respond and support the efforts overnight.

Waterbury Emergency Management Director Adam Rinko is at the scene.