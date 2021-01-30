Waterbury Arts Magnet School is city’s only COVID-19 vaccine clinic until Tuesday

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Some clinics run by Waterbury Health are running short on COVID-19 shots. The sites at the Armory in Naugatuck and Post University have been forced to shut down until Tuesday afternoon.

That means the Waterbury Arts Magnet School on South Elm Street is the only vaccine clinic in Waterbury still open at this time.

For Shawna Edwards, it’s personal. The work being done here is a victory in a fight she and her colleague Amanda Strileckis battled through. They’re both nurses at St. Mary’s Hospital, and both had coronavirus.

Strileckis said,” The toughest part for me besides the ill feeling was the isolation.”

Edwards added, “It’s the fear of having something that has taken so many lives.”

They were both instrumental in making sure this vaccination clinic inside Waterbury Arts Magnet School got off the ground, giving people like 75-year-old Dora and 90-year-old Alvin a fighting chance to conquer their fears too.

“I don’t like being on a ventilator,” Alvin said.

“To be able to help, to put together a clinic to provide hope for so many, it just — it means everything,” Edwards said.

For a moment like this, Strileckis says, “We’re all pulling together.”

This vaccination clinic is in partnership between the city and Trinity Health of New England, which runs St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury. Right now, shots are only available to frontline workers and people 75 and older by appointment only.

“It’s so rewarding to see people take their selfies and walk out of here proud that they have their stickers, that they got their shot today,” Edwards said.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on weekends from 8 a.m. to noon, again, by appointment only.

As for the Waterbury health clinics that were temporarily shut down, they are getting a new shipment of the vaccine on Tuesday morning, and they hope to have those back open Tuesday afternoon at both Post University on Country Club Road and the Naugatuck Armory.