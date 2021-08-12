Waterbury beating the heat without its city pools

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — You could hear it from parents like J’Quan Lawson.

“I’m not feeling too good about it, especially on a hot day,” he said.

And grandparents like Theresa Quiles.

“It’s too hot,” she said.

J’Quan brought his son to play in a splash pad at a city park. Theresa brought her granddaughter to do the same thing. They were hoping with the temperatures so high, they’d be able to beat the heat in a bigger way by heading to one of the city’s pools.

The problem is — none of the city pools were open on this hot day.

The city’s supervisor of recreation told News 8 it was a case of bad timing with the heat wave. The usual six-week summer pool season just wrapped up.

“We always open the last week of June and we always end the first week in August,” said Victor Cuevas. “This is an ongoing thing for the last 20 years or so.”

“Last year at this time I don’t think it was this hot so if we had a magic wand and knew that it would be this hot I’m sure the mayor would say Vic, keep the pools open for another week, so the pools closed. We’re budgeted for a certain amount of weeks.”

Cuevas also told News 8 many of the city’s roughly 40 lifeguards were heading back to college so the pools had to close. Still, city officials met to come up with a game plan.

“The mayor put together an emergency action team and they kind of paved the way to collaborating together, come up with some ideas.”

You can see those ideas in the picture below. It details the several cooling centers they opened and which parks you can find the splash pads at. Cuevas says they’ll be running each day until sunset.

Photo: City of Waterbury

He also adds Lakewood Park Beach will be open on weekends because they were able to staff it with a few of the lifeguards who are still in the Waterbury area.