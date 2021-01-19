Waterbury begins giving out COVID vaccine to seniors; free drive-thru site at Post University starts next week

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials at Post University and Waterbury Hospital are teaming up for something they call significant.

“This is really huge,” said John Hopkins, CEO of Post University.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 25, Post’s campus on Country Club Road will turn into one of New Haven County’s largest drive-up COVID-19 vaccination sites. They hope it is a game-changer in a city that’s been hit hard during the pandemic. As of the filing of this report, the latest numbers from the mayor’s office show more than 10,000 positive cases in Waterbury and close to 300 COVID-related deaths.

“Our hope is that we will eventually get up to a couple of thousand vaccines a day,” Hopkins said. “Which I have to think that’ll go a long way towards helping out the community.”

Waterbury Hospital officials tell News 8 the new vaccination site will be a big undertaking on Post University’s campus.

“There’s a huge amount of infrastructure that has to be behind this. So there’s information technology infrastructure, we have to put up portable buildings, we have to train all sorts of people,” said Jeremy Rodorigo, of Post University.

They’re expecting large numbers beginning on Monday but they say the process shouldn’t be too long and you don’t even have to leave your car. Registration will take place in the North Lot of Campus.

To receive the vaccination, you’ll enter the North Lot from Umberfield Road. Vaccinations will be administered in front of West Hall.

Then, you go to a recovery area just to make sure you don’t experience any kind of reaction from the vaccine. After 15 minutes there, you’re done.

People will be there to guide you and Waterbury Police will be working security and traffic detail to keep everything flowing smoothly.

However, this is an important note. Before you go, you have to schedule an appointment. To do that, head to the website or call 203-575-5250 ext. 4.