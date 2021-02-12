Waterbury begins taking COVID vaccine directly to ‘hard to reach communities’

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Throughout the pandemic, seniors have been one of the highly-vulnerable groups when it comes to catching the coronavirus. In Waterbury, the city took its first steps to make it easier to ensure that this vulnerable population gets vaccinated.

The city already has two main mass vaccination sites, but seniors like 66-year-old Patricia Blathers tells News 8 it’s almost impossible for her to get there. She lives inside an apartment building of mostly seniors on Center Street. In a community room on the 11th floor, there became a sort of walk-in medical ward where workers from the Waterbury Department of Health greeted about 50 residents and guided them through the process of getting a COVID vaccination shot right there on-site in their building.

Blathers liked what she saw. She had already signed up and made an appointment.

“If they keep going to buildings like this one,” she said. “it’ll make it easier for the older people that can’t get out and the ones that don’t drive like myself.”

“The only way we move forward together as a community is reaching critical mass of individuals that are getting vaccinated,” said Mack DeMack, Chief of Staff for Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary. “Secondly, I think there’s level of comfort. Folks feel more comfortable in their home, in their community with their neighbors, friends.”

DeMack says this is just the beginning of these mobile pop ups. More are planned to vaccinate more seniors. More are also planned for neighborhoods where people of color live, since they are another group that’s been hit hard by COVID-19.

News 8 will let you know about these other pop up mobile clinics as soon as that information is made available.