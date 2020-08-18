Waterbury Board of Alders votes to put future of decapitated Columbus statue in hands of voters in November

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury’s Board of Alders voted Monday to put the future of the decapitated Christopher Columbus statue in front of city hall in the hands of voters in November.

In a virtual meeting Monday night, the Board voted unanimously to put the choice of whether the statue would remain in front of city hall or be removed on the ballot in November.

Mayor Neil O’Leary has said he wanted the question put to voters.

An Italian American group is paying for the statue to be fixed after it was vandalized July 4. Columbus could have his head back in a few weeks.

Both sides of the issue sounded off during Monday’s meeting:

“I don’t even know why we’re having conversations about that, that statue should be removed off of the property in front of city hall,” one attendee said over the phone.

“I know that Waterbury’s heritage back then was mainly made of Italian people and Irish people so I think their wishes should be – honor their wishes,” another said.

The mayor says if the people vote to remove the statue, it will be given back to the Unico Club which gifted the statue to the city in the 1980s.