Waterbury brewery brings back Ziggy beer can design to honor ‘the Flagman’

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The legacy of ‘Ziggy the Flagman’ in Waterbury lives on through beer.

The Lasting Brass Brewing Company is relaunching its ‘Ziggy the Flagman’ beer. The Waterbury brewery is bringing back the design for the second year in a row as the community continues to keep Ziggy’s spirit alive.

The patriotic immigrant built a life and raised a family in Waterbury after escaping communist Kosovo in 1969.

