WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car fire shut down a portion of Route 8 southbound in Waterbury Wednesday morning.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. between Exits 36 and 34, causing a fire.

The right lane has since reopened.

