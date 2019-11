(WTNH) — Waterbury Career Academy student Jaden Bracey was recently diagnosed with a rare form of soft tissue cancer.

The community is rallying around him, raising money to help with his medical treatments.

Tonight, his school’s football team is dedicating their game to him, hoping to raise more money based on the number of yards the running back racks up.

There’s even a #BraveLikeBracey hashtag that’s been created.