WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Waterbury is celebrating its newest park.

Platt Park is on a beautiful section of the Naugatuck River. It is green, clean and quiet, with a place to put in kayaks, and it is part of Waterbury’s Greenway. A lot of people were skeptical about it at first.

“You know, a lot of people said, ‘A greenway? Really? A greenway? A greenway? A greenway? In Waterbury? A greenway?’ And here we are,” Mayor Neil O’Leary (D-Waterbury) said.

Creating a park along South Main Street near the Naugatuck line started years ago. Tim Niederman’s 96-year-old mother wanted to donate these seven acres to the city.

“And this land was owned by her grandmother’s family, the Platts, for over 200 years,” Neiderman said. “She is so glad that she could give it back to the city with a purpose.”

According to a sign in the park, people have been enjoying the spot for hundreds of years. It says Native Americans would come here to fish in the river and use the rocks along the shore for tools.

In the last couple of centuries, the Naugatuck River kept getting harder to get to, but now people will have access to these trails. Students can also come here and gather and learn about history and ecology. More importantly, the people of Waterbury can once again get to, and enjoy, the Naugatuck River.

“This will no doubt be an economic boon for the city and an environmental boon as well, but more so, it’s an attitude boon for us,” Kenneth Curran, the Waterbury Greenway Advisory Committee chair, said. “When people look around and see that something like this can happen in Waterbury.”

The plan is to connect 45 miles of Naugatuck Riverfront. O’Leary says this phase of the greenway cost $6.3 million. Millions more in federal funding is already approved to continue Waterbury’s greenway further up the river.