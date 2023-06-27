WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — June marks Pride Month across the country, and to celebrate, the city of Waterbury is having their own week of festivities.

On Tuesday, the city will name the “Mayor for the Day” and hold a Pride flag raising ceremony. Both events will be co-hosted by Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary and Greater Waterbury PRIDE.

Waterbury will celebrate the first-ever Waterbury LGBTQIA+ Mayor for the Day — a community leader, activist, and lesbian poster woman: New Opportunities Inc. Outreach Worker Denise Martinez.

Martinez is one of the founding board members of the Greater Waterbury Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival, as well as the founding coalition members of Greater Waterbury LGBTQIA+ PRIDE.

“Denise Martinez is a champion and steadfast advocate and supporter of those in need and individuals with intellectual & developmental disabilities in Greater Waterbury,” the city said in a statement. “Her professional career, volunteer engagement, and philanthropic fervor align deeply with the city of which she is a proud product of; she is an alumni of Barnard Elementary, West Side Middle School and John F. Kennedy High School. Her work as Community Engagement Specialist for New Opportunities Inc is more than just a job, it is her life’s passion.”

Martinez will be honored at the City Hall at 10 a.m., followed by a raising of the flag.

The festivities only continue throughout the rest of the week; on Wednesday, the Afro Caribbean Cultural Center Inc. Open Mic Summer Series kicks-off with trans poet and native activist Bobby Sanchez. Thursday marks the Greater Waterbury PRIDE Festival with drag kings and queens and art vendors, followed by an after-party at Roller Magic.

The weekend will include Kiki Vogue Night, the 2nd Annual Pride Brunch, and the city’s first-ever Drag Gospel Fest.

See the full list of Waterbury Pride events here and Pride events throughout the state here.