Waterbury city departments team up to help families tackle food insecurity during pandemic

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — For Waterbury resident David Hing, Tuesday was a good day in the middle of a bunch of tough days during this pandemic.

“It’s hard to find good jobs and you know, I have a family to feed,” he said.

He got a break today.

Waterbury firefighters, PAL police officers, Department of Public Works employees all teamed up in the parking lot at Municipal Stadium to drop off boxes of free food in people’s cars. It was part of the USDA Farmers to Families program. Each box filled with food that filled David’s heart.

“I have milk, cheese, hotdogs, yogurt, apples,” he said. “This here is a blessing to come and get this.”

Today, they had enough food to help more than 300 families and more than 1,000 boxes to help nearly 30 non-profits from Waterbury and nine other nearby towns. It was a moving experience for some of the volunteers to help out so many people. Ryan Geary says he often sees the toll of food insecurity when he’s driving around Waterbury while at work.

“Going into neighborhoods, I have seen it firsthand and it’s a scary situation,” Geary said. “Young kids who aren’t getting the nutrition they need.”

“I don’t want anyone to go hungry,” said Waterbury PAL police officer, Querino Maia, aka “Q”. “So, we got the produce.”

One of the nearby towns that also benefits from this is Wolcott because the Pastor of a church there often comes to these events in Waterbury to help people where she lives.

“We see a lot of homeless people, a lot of hungry people around,” said Pastor Maria Pacheco, of the Iglesia Luz de Vida Church in Wolcott. “And we go around giving food during the week and with this event it’s been really helpful for us.”

This isn’t the first time the USDA’s Farmers to Families program has rolled into Waterbury and it won’t be the last. While News 8 was with one of the organizers, she got a call that they’ll be back sometime in April.

We’ll be sure to let you know once details are ironed out.