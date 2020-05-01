Waterbury city landmarks light up blue as salute to first-responders, frontline workers during pandemic

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Waterbury is saluting heroes on the front lines of the pandemic by lighting up their landmarks blue starting Thursday.

The Holy Land Cross, City Hall, the clock tower, and both hospitals will be lit up in blue nightly Thursday through this Sunday.

News 8 was with the crew Thursday setting up the lights.

Nate Mackey, crew chief for Power Station Events, told News 8, “If you’re driving around and you see the blue lights, take that time to pay your respects about all of the people that are helping us during this tough time.”

This tribute is all being done for free. Normally the lighting company would charge $10,000 to do the job.