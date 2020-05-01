 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 8pm

Waterbury city landmarks light up blue as salute to first-responders, frontline workers during pandemic

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Waterbury is saluting heroes on the front lines of the pandemic by lighting up their landmarks blue starting Thursday.

The Holy Land Cross, City Hall, the clock tower, and both hospitals will be lit up in blue nightly Thursday through this Sunday.

News 8 was with the crew Thursday setting up the lights.

Nate Mackey, crew chief for Power Station Events, told News 8, “If you’re driving around and you see the blue lights, take that time to pay your respects about all of the people that are helping us during this tough time.”

This tribute is all being done for free. Normally the lighting company would charge $10,000 to do the job.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Volunteers from Belle Academy of Cosmotology packing masks to be delivered across community by Masks for CT

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers from Belle Academy of Cosmotology packing masks to be delivered across community by Masks for CT"

Local nonprofit donates excess food from businesses to those in need amid pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Local nonprofit donates excess food from businesses to those in need amid pandemic"

Challenges to testing for COVID-19 starts with a not so well known fact

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Challenges to testing for COVID-19 starts with a not so well known fact"

Experts discusses roles of microbiology during COVID-19 pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Experts discusses roles of microbiology during COVID-19 pandemic"

Experts discusses family challenges during COVID-19 pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Experts discusses family challenges during COVID-19 pandemic"

Husband of Congresswoman Jahana Hayes tests positive for COVID-19

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Husband of Congresswoman Jahana Hayes tests positive for COVID-19"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss