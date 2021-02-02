Waterbury cleans up snow-covered streets with acts of kindness following major snowstorm

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Every time a big snowstorm rolls through, you can count on teens with the Waterbury PAL (Police Activity League) program to head out to the homes of seniors or the physically-impaired and shovel out their driveways so they won’t be stranded in their homes.

The day after this latest storm, they struck again at Joan Lamporte’s house. She’s a senior citizen and told News 8 she would easily hurt herself if she tried to remove all of the snow in front of her house.

“Given all that’s happening in the United States, this is an example of kindness between teenagers and the police department,” she said. “I’m very appreciative.”

News 8 found many people appreciative of the helping hand they were given by others. It started Monday night when News 8 got exclusive footage of workers at the Waterbury Department of Public Works pushing a driver’s car out of a snowbank on Grand Street in front of city hall.

RELATED: Waterbury DPW crews help free cars stuck in snow, including News 8’s, during Monday’s storm

People on several streets came together Tuesday to help shovel out cars that ended up almost buried under snow. Luis Vega’s father jumped in to pitch in.

“Very tough, I tell ya,” Luis said.

The storm generated a buzz around Waterbury — mostly the sounds of snow blowers. It was a sweet sound for Nikki Dow because her dad brought his from New Britain to try and crush the wall of snow that built along her driveway.

Thanks, in part to snowdrifts, Nikki’s front yard turned into a blanket of the white stuff accumulated into several feet.

“He’s the best,” she said. “That looks like a lot of snow is what I was thinking… I wasn’t going to walk on it.”

As for Luis, he likes to see heartwarming gestures of people helping people. However, he would like Mother Nature to participate, too. When News 8 asked how much he’s looking forward to summer, Luis lit up.

“Lots!” he said. “Come on!”