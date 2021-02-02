 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

Waterbury cleans up snow-covered streets with acts of kindness following major snowstorm

New Haven

by: , Multimedia Journalist

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Every time a big snowstorm rolls through, you can count on teens with the Waterbury PAL (Police Activity League) program to head out to the homes of seniors or the physically-impaired and shovel out their driveways so they won’t be stranded in their homes.

The day after this latest storm, they struck again at Joan Lamporte’s house. She’s a senior citizen and told News 8 she would easily hurt herself if she tried to remove all of the snow in front of her house.

“Given all that’s happening in the United States, this is an example of kindness between teenagers and the police department,” she said. “I’m very appreciative.”

News 8 found many people appreciative of the helping hand they were given by others. It started Monday night when News 8 got exclusive footage of workers at the Waterbury Department of Public Works pushing a driver’s car out of a snowbank on Grand Street in front of city hall.

RELATED: Waterbury DPW crews help free cars stuck in snow, including News 8’s, during Monday’s storm

People on several streets came together Tuesday to help shovel out cars that ended up almost buried under snow. Luis Vega’s father jumped in to pitch in.

“Very tough, I tell ya,” Luis said.

The storm generated a buzz around Waterbury — mostly the sounds of snow blowers. It was a sweet sound for Nikki Dow because her dad brought his from New Britain to try and crush the wall of snow that built along her driveway.

Thanks, in part to snowdrifts, Nikki’s front yard turned into a blanket of the white stuff accumulated into several feet.

“He’s the best,” she said. “That looks like a lot of snow is what I was thinking… I wasn’t going to walk on it.”

As for Luis, he likes to see heartwarming gestures of people helping people. However, he would like Mother Nature to participate, too. When News 8 asked how much he’s looking forward to summer, Luis lit up.

“Lots!” he said. “Come on!”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Waterbury cleans up with acts of kindness following first major snowstorm of 2021

News /

Rising tides cause flooding along East Haven's shoreline following winter storm

News /

New Haven cancels all school food distribution, closes COVID-19 clinics during snow cleanup

News /

Health officials investigating COVID outbreak in North Branford due to large family gathering

News /

Waterbury road crews help free cars stuck in snow, including News 8's, during Monday's storm

News /

WEB EXTRA: Waterbury Dept. of Public Works employees help get News 8's SUV out of snow

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss