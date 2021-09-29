Waterbury cold case set to be featured on ‘Investigation Discovery’ Wednesday night

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut cold case is getting national attention on Wednesday night. An elderly woman was stabbed nearly 40 times in Waterbury back in 2008.

Laura Orso, 85, was found dead on her kitchen floor just days before Christmas.

Police say Ervis Mecollari is a fugitive from justice and they have an arrest warrant out on him for murder. Waterbury Police won’t say why they believe Mecollari is the person who killed Laura Orso, citing the investigation.

The case is airing on “In Pursuit with John Walsh” on “Investigation Discovery” on Wednesday evening.

News 8 spokes to police and victim’s family about what this means for the case.

