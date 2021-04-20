Waterbury community center helping families file taxes for free, possible financial help for college or trade school

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Berkeley Community Center is a place where kids in the Berkeley Heights Neighborhood can play ball and hang out in a positive, safe environment.

On Tuesday, workers there were looking out for their futures. The Waterbury Bridge To Success Community Partnership program offered a clinic to families to let them know how they could save money by filing their income taxes for free. They also let families know about The FAFSA Program — forms to fill out that could open the door for financial assistance to college or trade school.

“Knowing that I was a first-generation student — daughter of immigrants– parents don’t really understand the whole process around going to college and college completion,” said Akia Scacallum, of the Waterbury Bridge to Success Community Partnership. “I think it’s important to being these resources here.”

It was important for a parent News 8 met outside the community center on Tuesday.

“I, myself, want to learn about that because my daughter wants to go to school for cosmetology,” said Darren Parker, who lives near the community center.

Besides educating others about FAFSA, the community center also welcomed in a representative from the Connecticut Association of Human Services (CAHS). They oversee the Vita program in Connecticut. Vita is actually an IRS program.

“VITA stands for Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and we prepare free tax preparation to the low to moderate-income in Connecticut,” said Takima Robinson, of CAHS. “This year it’s $57,000 (family income level).”

“When you come to a Vita site, you are being introduced to volunteers who are IRS-trained and certified,” she said. “And we are trained to screen for credits such as the EITC, the Child Tax Credit, the Education Credit. So, by coming to a Vita site, you are more likely to receive the credit you are eligible for, as well as get your taxes done for free.”

And check out the impact Vita had on qualified Connecticut taxpayers just last year.

“It serviced over 17,000 taxpayers,” Robinson said. “Bringing in $32 million in refunds and credits.”

For more information about Vita, head to CAHS.org website.

